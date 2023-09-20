A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon from the 51st Fighter Wing, Osan Air Base, South Korea, taxis at Royal Malaysian Air Force P.U. Butterworth, Malaysia, in support of Cope Taufan 23, Sept. 24, 2023. Cope Taufan 23 promotes regional stability through improved mutual understanding and partner relationship building. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Samantha Perez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.24.2023 Date Posted: 09.26.2023 02:08 Photo ID: 8041890 VIRIN: 230924-F-PG394-5049 Resolution: 4240x2384 Size: 2.03 MB Location: ROYAL MALAYSIAN AIR FORCE P.U. BUTTERWORTH, MY Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CT23 begins air operations [Image 6 of 6], by 1st Lt. Samantha Perez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.