A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon from the 51st Fighter Wing, Osan Air Base, South Korea, takes flight at Royal Malaysian Air Force P.U. Butterworth, Malaysia, as Cope Taufan 23 first official exercise flight, Sept. 23, 2023. Cope Taufan 23 provides an ideal environment to work with one another and establish ways and means to improve both nations’ abilities to integrate tactical air force capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Samantha Perez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.23.2023 Date Posted: 09.26.2023 02:07 Photo ID: 8041886 VIRIN: 230923-F-PG394-5019 Resolution: 2303x1295 Size: 776.77 KB Location: ROYAL MALAYSIAN AIR FORCE P.U. BUTTERWORTH, MY Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CT23 begins air operations [Image 6 of 6], by 1st Lt. Samantha Perez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.