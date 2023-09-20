USECAF visits Ramstein AB

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Savanna Hudnall, left, 86th Airlift Wing protocol noncommissioned officer in charge, Chief Master Sgt. Louis Ludwig, 86th AW command chief, Brig. Gen. Otis C. Jones, 86th AW commander, and Lt. Gen. John D. Lamontagne, United States Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa deputy commander standby for the departure of Hon. Kristyn Jones, Under Secretary of the Air Force at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sept. 8, 2023. During the visit Jones met with leadership to discuss missions, and finances in addition to meeting with the Airmen and civilians of the Kaiserslautern Military Community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tabatha Chapman)

