USECAF visits Ramstein AB

Hon. Kristyn Jones, Under Secretary of the Air Force, visits with Airmen and civilians during a working lunch at Ramstein Air Base, Sept. 8, 2023. During the visit, Jones engaged with attendees about their jobs and responsibilities at Ramstein AB and their lives within the Kaiserslautern Military Community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tabatha Chapman)

