Hon. Kristyn Jones, Under Secretary of the Air Force, visits with Airmen and civilians during a working lunch at Ramstein Air Base, Sept. 8, 2023. During the visit, Jones engaged with attendees about their jobs and responsibilities at Ramstein AB and their lives within the Kaiserslautern Military Community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tabatha Chapman)
|Date Taken:
|09.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.25.2023 07:49
|Photo ID:
|8040035
|VIRIN:
|230908-F-ER993-1020
|Resolution:
|7216x4816
|Size:
|3.1 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USECAF visits Ramstein AB [Image 8 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT