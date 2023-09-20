U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Blake Golledge, 1st Communication Maintenance Squadron noncommissioned officer in charge briefs Hon. Kristyn Jones, Under Secretary of the Air Force at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sept. 8, 2023. Golledge provided information on the latest technologies and geological monitoring systems used at Ramstein AB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tabatha Chapman)
|Date Taken:
|09.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.25.2023 07:49
|Photo ID:
|8040039
|VIRIN:
|230908-F-ER993-1097
|Resolution:
|6113x4785
|Size:
|1.49 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USECAF visits Ramstein AB [Image 8 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
