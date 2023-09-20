Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USECAF visits Ramstein AB [Image 4 of 8]

    USECAF visits Ramstein AB

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    09.08.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Tabatha Chapman 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Levi Egbert, 86th Civil Engineer Squadron water and fuels systems maintenance supervisor and Capt. Stefanie Simon, 86th Airlift Wing executive officer prepare to present a brief to the Under Secretary of the Air Force at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sept. 8, 2023. The brief included the history and mission of the 86th AW and the amenities provided within the Kaiserslautern Military Community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tabatha Chapman)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USECAF visits Ramstein AB [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Tabatha Chapman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    86th AW
    USECAF
    USAFE-AFAFRICA

