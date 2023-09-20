USECAF visits Ramstein AB

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Levi Egbert, 86th Civil Engineer Squadron water and fuels systems maintenance supervisor and Capt. Stefanie Simon, 86th Airlift Wing executive officer prepare to present a brief to the Under Secretary of the Air Force at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sept. 8, 2023. The brief included the history and mission of the 86th AW and the amenities provided within the Kaiserslautern Military Community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tabatha Chapman)

