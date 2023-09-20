Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USECAF visits Ramstein AB [Image 7 of 8]

    USECAF visits Ramstein AB

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    09.08.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Tabatha Chapman 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Johnathan Betts, 1st Air and Space Communications Operations Squadron intel system technician briefs Hon. Kristyn Jones, Under Secretary of the Air Force at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sept. 8, 2023. Betts described to Jones the capabilities of a deployable joint worldwide intelligence communication system and its importance to the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tabatha Chapman)

    Date Taken: 09.08.2023
    Date Posted: 09.25.2023 07:49
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    86th AW
    USECAF
    USAFE-AFAFRICA

