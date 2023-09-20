U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Johnathan Betts, 1st Air and Space Communications Operations Squadron intel system technician briefs Hon. Kristyn Jones, Under Secretary of the Air Force at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sept. 8, 2023. Betts described to Jones the capabilities of a deployable joint worldwide intelligence communication system and its importance to the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tabatha Chapman)
|Date Taken:
|09.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.25.2023 07:49
|Photo ID:
|8040040
|VIRIN:
|230908-F-ER993-1115
|Resolution:
|7200x4912
|Size:
|2.15 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USECAF visits Ramstein AB [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Tabatha Chapman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
