U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Otis C. Jones, 86th Airlift Wing commander, right, greets Hon. Kristyn Jones, Under Secretary of the Air Force, at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sept. 8, 2023. This was Jones’s first visit to Ramstein AB to learn about the mission of the 86th AW and of the different amenities provided within the Kaiserslautern Military Community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tabatha Chapman)
|Date Taken:
|09.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.25.2023 07:49
|Photo ID:
|8040036
|VIRIN:
|230908-F-ER993-1025
|Resolution:
|3951x3424
|Size:
|1014.2 KB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USECAF visits Ramstein AB [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Tabatha Chapman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
