USECAF visits Ramstein AB

Hon. Kristyn Jones, Under Secretary of the Air Force, listens to U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Otis C. Jones, 86th Airlift Wing commander during a briefing held at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sept. 8, 2023. Kristyn Jones sat with 86th AW leaders to discuss various topics about Kaiserslautern Military Community such as childcare, finances and housing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tabatha Chapman)

