Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NETC Visits SCSTC San Diego Learning Sites [Image 9 of 9]

    NETC Visits SCSTC San Diego Learning Sites

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.20.2023

    Photo by SCSTC Public Affairs 

    Surface Combat Systems Training Command (SCSTC)

    230920-N-N0443-3129 SAN DIEGO (Sept. 20, 2023) Rear Adm. Jeffrey Czerewko, commander, Naval Education and Training Command, speaks with staff during his visit to Surface Combat Systems Training Command San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Sonar Technician (Surface) 2nd Class Wells Rose)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.20.2023
    Date Posted: 09.24.2023 15:19
    Photo ID: 8039406
    VIRIN: 230920-N-N0443-3129
    Resolution: 7634x4396
    Size: 11.95 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NETC Visits SCSTC San Diego Learning Sites [Image 9 of 9], by SCSTC Public Affairs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NETC Visits SCSTC San Diego Learning Sites
    NETC Visits SCSTC San Diego Learning Sites
    NETC Visits SCSTC San Diego Learning Sites
    NETC Visits SCSTC San Diego Learning Sites
    NETC Visits SCSTC San Diego Learning Sites
    NETC Visits SCSTC San Diego Learning Sites
    NETC Visits SCSTC San Diego Learning Sites
    NETC Visits SCSTC San Diego Learning Sites
    NETC Visits SCSTC San Diego Learning Sites

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NETC
    SCSTC
    Surface Combat Systems Training Command
    SCSTC San Diego

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT