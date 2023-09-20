230920-N-N0443-3100 SAN DIEGO (Sept. 20, 2023) Leadership from Surface Combat Systems Training Command’s (SCSTC) San Diego learning sites welcome Rear Adm. Jeffrey Czerewko, commander, Naval Education and Training Command (NETC). Left to right: LCS Training Facility (LTF) Pacific’s (PAC) Senior Enlisted Leader Senior Chief Kyle Fearno; NETC’s Force Master Chief Rick Mengel; LTF PAC’s Commanding Officer Capt. Dustin Lonero; NETC Commander Rear Adm. Jeffrey Czerewko; SCSTC San Diego’s (SD) Commanding Officer Capt. Chad Trubilla; and SCSTC SD’s Command Master Chief Andrew Zalewski. (U.S. Navy photo by Sonar Technician (Surface) 1st Class Dameon Mills)
|Date Taken:
|09.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.24.2023 15:19
|Photo ID:
|8039404
|VIRIN:
|230920-N-N0443-3100
|Resolution:
|5836x5279
|Size:
|8.13 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NETC Visits SCSTC San Diego Learning Sites [Image 9 of 9], by SCSTC Public Affairs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT