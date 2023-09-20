Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NETC Visits SCSTC San Diego Learning Sites [Image 7 of 9]

    NETC Visits SCSTC San Diego Learning Sites

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.20.2023

    Photo by SCSTC Public Affairs 

    Surface Combat Systems Training Command (SCSTC)

    230920-N-N0443-3100 SAN DIEGO (Sept. 20, 2023) Leadership from Surface Combat Systems Training Command’s (SCSTC) San Diego learning sites welcome Rear Adm. Jeffrey Czerewko, commander, Naval Education and Training Command (NETC). Left to right: LCS Training Facility (LTF) Pacific’s (PAC) Senior Enlisted Leader Senior Chief Kyle Fearno; NETC’s Force Master Chief Rick Mengel; LTF PAC’s Commanding Officer Capt. Dustin Lonero; NETC Commander Rear Adm. Jeffrey Czerewko; SCSTC San Diego’s (SD) Commanding Officer Capt. Chad Trubilla; and SCSTC SD’s Command Master Chief Andrew Zalewski. (U.S. Navy photo by Sonar Technician (Surface) 1st Class Dameon Mills)

    Date Taken: 09.20.2023
    Date Posted: 09.24.2023 15:19
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NETC Visits SCSTC San Diego Learning Sites [Image 9 of 9], by SCSTC Public Affairs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NETC
    SCSTC
    Surface Combat Systems Training Command
    LTF Pacific
    SCSTC San Diego

