230920-N-N0443-3028 SAN DIEGO (Sept. 20, 2023) Mine Warfare Training Center’s Scott Lile showcases mine warfare training to Rear Adm. Jeffrey Czerewko (bottom middle), commander, Naval Education and Training Command, during his visit to Surface Combat Systems Training Command’s San Diego learning sites. (U.S. Navy photo by Mine Warfare Training Center)
|Date Taken:
|09.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.24.2023 15:19
|Photo ID:
|8039391
|VIRIN:
|230920-N-N0443-3028
|Resolution:
|4148x2414
|Size:
|871.47 KB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NETC Visits SCSTC San Diego Learning Sites [Image 9 of 9], by SCSTC Public Affairs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
