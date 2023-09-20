230920-N-N0443-3041 SAN DIEGO (Sept. 20, 2023) Mine Warfare Training Center’s Chief Mineman (select) Gary Dyer shows Rear Adm. Jeffrey Czerewko, commander, Naval Education and Training Command, the vehicles they use to train minemen warfighters across the globe, during his visit to Surface Combat Systems Training Command’s San Diego learning sites. (U.S. Navy photo by Mine
Warfare Training Center)
|Date Taken:
|09.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.24.2023 15:19
|Photo ID:
|8039403
|VIRIN:
|230920-N-N0443-3041
|Resolution:
|4152x3128
|Size:
|4.04 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NETC Visits SCSTC San Diego Learning Sites [Image 9 of 9], by SCSTC Public Affairs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
