NETC Visits SCSTC San Diego Learning Sites

230920-N-N0443-3041 SAN DIEGO (Sept. 20, 2023) Mine Warfare Training Center’s Chief Mineman (select) Gary Dyer shows Rear Adm. Jeffrey Czerewko, commander, Naval Education and Training Command, the vehicles they use to train minemen warfighters across the globe, during his visit to Surface Combat Systems Training Command’s San Diego learning sites. (U.S. Navy photo by Mine

Warfare Training Center)

Date Taken: 09.20.2023 Date Posted: 09.24.2023 Photo ID: 8039403 Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US