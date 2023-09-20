230920-N-N0443-3030 SAN DIEGO (Sept. 20, 2023) On watch, Mine Warfare Training Center’s Mineman Seaman Tramel greets Rear Adm. Jeffrey Czerewko (right), commander, Naval Education and Training Command, during his visit to Surface Combat Systems Training Command’s San Diego learning sites. (U.S. Navy photo by Mine Warfare Training Center)
|Date Taken:
|09.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.24.2023 15:19
|Photo ID:
|8039392
|VIRIN:
|230920-N-N0443-3030
|Resolution:
|3376x2757
|Size:
|957.97 KB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NETC Visits SCSTC San Diego Learning Sites [Image 9 of 9], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT