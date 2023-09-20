NETC Visits SCSTC San Diego Learning Sites

230920-N-N0443-3120 SAN DIEGO (Sept. 20, 2023) Rear Adm. Jeffrey Czerewko (left), commander, Naval Education and Training Command, tours the rec room in the student barracks onboard Naval Base Point Loma during his visit to Surface Combat Systems Training Command San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Sonar Technician (Surface) 2nd Class Wells Rose)
|Date Taken:
|09.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.24.2023 15:19
|Photo ID:
|8039405
|VIRIN:
|230920-N-N0443-3120
|Resolution:
|5579x3716
|Size:
|3.2 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
