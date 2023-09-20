Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NATO Days: USAFE Band takes center stage in the Czech Republic [Image 36 of 37]

    NATO Days: USAFE Band takes center stage in the Czech Republic

    OSTRAVA, CZECH REPUBLIC

    09.17.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the U.S. Air Forces in Europe Ceremonial Band, pose for a photo with a spectator’s phone during NATO Days event at Leoš Janáček Airport in Ostrava, Czech Republic, Sept. 17, 2023. The event was originally a regional public presentation of armed forces, police, and rescuers, but has since evolved into the largest air, military and security show in Central Europe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Campbell)

    Date Taken: 09.17.2023
    USAFE
    USAFE Band
    Czech Republic
    NATO Days
    Czech Air Force Days

