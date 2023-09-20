NATO Days: USAFE Band takes center stage in the Czech Republic

U.S. Air Force Maj. Rafael F. Toro-Quiñones, U.S. Air Forces in Europe Band commander and conductor, conducts during a performance during the NATO Days event at Leoš Janáček Airport in Ostrava, Czech Republic, Sept. 17, 2023. The USAFE Band serves as a bridge to increase cultural ties and enrich the partnerships between the U.S. and Czech Republic through music. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Campbell)
|Date Taken:
|09.17.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.24.2023 15:18
|Photo ID:
|8039383
|VIRIN:
|230917-F-XA271-1230
|Resolution:
|5395x3590
|Size:
|7.71 MB
|Location:
|OSTRAVA, CZ
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
