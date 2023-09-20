U.S. Air Force Maj. Rafael F. Toro-Quiñones, U.S. Air Forces in Europe Band commander and conductor, conducts during a performance during the NATO Days event at Leoš Janáček Airport in Ostrava, Czech Republic, Sept. 17, 2023. The USAFE Band serves as a bridge to increase cultural ties and enrich the partnerships between the U.S. and Czech Republic through music. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Campbell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.17.2023 Date Posted: 09.24.2023 15:18 Photo ID: 8039383 VIRIN: 230917-F-XA271-1230 Resolution: 5395x3590 Size: 7.71 MB Location: OSTRAVA, CZ Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NATO Days: USAFE Band takes center stage in the Czech Republic [Image 37 of 37], by A1C Christopher Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.