U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the U.S. Air Forces in Europe Ceremonial Band, and members of the Polish and Czech military, pose for a group photo during the NATO Days event at Leoš Janáček Airport in Ostrava, Czech Republic, Sept. 17, 2023. Poland served as the special partner nation during NATO Days further promoting the cooperation between the two countries in the field of security both within the North Atlantic Alliance and bilaterally. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Campbell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.17.2023 Date Posted: 09.24.2023 15:18 Photo ID: 8039385 VIRIN: 230917-F-XA271-1237 Resolution: 5493x3090 Size: 11.33 MB Location: OSTRAVA, CZ Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NATO Days: USAFE Band takes center stage in the Czech Republic [Image 37 of 37], by A1C Christopher Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.