U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the U.S. Air Forces in Europe Ceremonial Band perform during the NATO Days event, at Leoš Janáček Airport in Ostrava, Czech Republic, Sept. 17, 2023. The event was originally a regional public presentation of armed forces, police, and rescuers, but has since evolved into the largest air, military and security show in Central Europe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Campbell)
This work, NATO Days: USAFE Band takes center stage in the Czech Republic [Image 37 of 37], by A1C Christopher Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
