NATO Days: USAFE Band takes center stage in the Czech Republic

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the U.S. Air Forces in Europe Ceremonial Band, and Polish military special forces parachutists, pose for a group photo during the NATO Days event at Leoš Janáček Airport in Ostrava, Czech Republic, Sept. 17, 2023. The parachutists asked the band for a photo after completing their jump during the opening ceremony. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Campbell)

Date Taken: 09.17.2023 Location: OSTRAVA, CZ