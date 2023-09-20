U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the U.S. Air Forces in Europe Ceremonial Band, and Polish military special forces parachutists, pose for a group photo during the NATO Days event at Leoš Janáček Airport in Ostrava, Czech Republic, Sept. 17, 2023. The parachutists asked the band for a photo after completing their jump during the opening ceremony. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Campbell)
|Date Taken:
|09.17.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.24.2023 15:18
|Photo ID:
|8039380
|VIRIN:
|230917-F-XA271-1152
|Resolution:
|5864x3299
|Size:
|10.09 MB
|Location:
|OSTRAVA, CZ
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NATO Days: USAFE Band takes center stage in the Czech Republic [Image 37 of 37], by A1C Christopher Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT