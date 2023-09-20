U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Brian Connolly, U.S. Air Forces in Europe Ceremonial Band saxophonist, performs a solo during the NATO Days event at Leoš Janáček Airport in Ostrava, Czech Republic, Sept. 17, 2023. U.S. Air Force bands provide an essential element in inspiring servicemembers, fostering the support of citizens, and the promotion of national interests at home and abroad. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Campbell)
|Date Taken:
|09.17.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.24.2023 15:18
|Photo ID:
|8039387
|VIRIN:
|230917-F-XA271-1263
|Resolution:
|5258x3498
|Size:
|6.77 MB
|Location:
|OSTRAVA, CZ
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NATO Days: USAFE Band takes center stage in the Czech Republic [Image 37 of 37], by A1C Christopher Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT