    NATO Days: USAFE Band takes center stage in the Czech Republic [Image 34 of 37]

    NATO Days: USAFE Band takes center stage in the Czech Republic

    OSTRAVA, CZECH REPUBLIC

    09.17.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Campbell 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Brian Connolly, U.S. Air Forces in Europe Ceremonial Band saxophonist, performs a solo during the NATO Days event at Leoš Janáček Airport in Ostrava, Czech Republic, Sept. 17, 2023. U.S. Air Force bands provide an essential element in inspiring servicemembers, fostering the support of citizens, and the promotion of national interests at home and abroad. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Campbell)

    Date Taken: 09.17.2023
    Date Posted: 09.24.2023 15:18
    Location: OSTRAVA, CZ 
    USAFE
    USAFE Band
    Czech Republic
    NATO Days
    Czech Air Force Days

