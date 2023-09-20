NATO Days: USAFE Band takes center stage in the Czech Republic

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Brian Connolly, U.S. Air Forces in Europe Ceremonial Band saxophonist, performs a solo during the NATO Days event at Leoš Janáček Airport in Ostrava, Czech Republic, Sept. 17, 2023. U.S. Air Force bands provide an essential element in inspiring servicemembers, fostering the support of citizens, and the promotion of national interests at home and abroad. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Campbell)

