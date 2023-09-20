Devil Dog To Be Promoted

Pfc. Bruno, the MCRD San Diego Depot Mascot, poses for a photo after his promotion on Friday Sept. 22, 2023. Pfc. Bruno was named in commemoration of Maj. Gen. Bruno Hochmuth, who at the time of his death was the first General Officer killed during the Vietnam War. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jesse K. Carter-Powell)

