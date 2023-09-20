Pfc. Bruno, the MCRD San Diego Depot Mascot, poses for a photo after his promotion on Friday Sept. 22, 2023. Pfc. Bruno was named in commemoration of Maj. Gen. Bruno Hochmuth, who at the time of his death was the first General Officer killed during the Vietnam War. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jesse K. Carter-Powell)
|Date Taken:
|09.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.22.2023 14:39
|Photo ID:
|8037411
|VIRIN:
|230922-M-FM618-1085
|Resolution:
|6411x4274
|Size:
|14.64 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Devil Dog To Be Promoted [Image 11 of 11], by Sgt Yvonna Guyette, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT