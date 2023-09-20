Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Devil Dog To Be Promoted [Image 5 of 11]

    Devil Dog To Be Promoted

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.22.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Jesse Carter-Powell 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. James A. Ryans, the Commanding General of Marine Corps Recruit Depot (MCRD) San Diego, and Sgt. Maj. Oranjel Leavy, the Sergeant Major of MCRD San Diego promote Pfc. Bruno on Friday, Sept. 22, 2023. Pfc. Bruno was named in commemoration of Maj. Gen. Bruno Hochmuth, who at the time of his death was the first General Officer killed during the Vietnam War. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jesse K. Carter-Powell)

    Date Taken: 09.22.2023
    Date Posted: 09.22.2023 14:40
    Photo ID: 8037403
    VIRIN: 230922-M-FM618-1055
    Resolution: 6148x4099
    Size: 15.66 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Promotion
    Handler
    Dog
    Mascot
    MCRDSD
    MascotMCRDSD

