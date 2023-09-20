U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. James A. Ryans, the Commanding General of Marine Corps Recruit Depot (MCRD) San Diego, returns a salute to Cpl. Joshua Dreher, a Combat Graphics Specialist with MCRD San Diego, and Pfc. Bruno, the Depot Mascot during the promotion ceremony of Pfc. Bruno on Friday, Sept. 22, 2023. Pfc. Bruno was named in commemoration of Maj. Gen. Bruno Hochmuth, who at the time of his death was the first General Officer killed during the Vietnam War. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jesse K. Carter-Powell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.22.2023 Date Posted: 09.22.2023 14:40 Photo ID: 8037409 VIRIN: 230922-M-FM618-1066 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 17.48 MB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Devil Dog To Be Promoted [Image 11 of 11], by Sgt Jesse Carter-Powell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.