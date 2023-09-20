Devil Dog To Be Promoted

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Joshua Dreher, a Combat Graphics Specialist with Marine Corps Recruit Depot (MCRD) San Diego, and Pfc. Bruno, the Depot Mascot, pose for a photo after Pfc. Bruno's promotion on Friday Sept. 22, 2023. Pfc. Bruno was named in commemoration of Maj. Gen. Bruno Hochmuth, who at the time of his death was the first General Officer killed during the Vietnam War. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jesse K. Carter-Powell)

