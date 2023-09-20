U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. James A. Ryans, the Commanding General of Marine Corps Recruit Depot (MCRD) San Diego, Cpl. Joshua Dreher, a Combat Graphics Specialist with MCRD San Diego, and Pfc. Bruno, the Depot Mascot stand at the position of attention during the promotion ceremony of Pfc. Bruno on Friday, Sept. 22, 2023. Pfc. Bruno was named in commemoration of Maj. Gen. Bruno Hochmuth, who at the time of his death was the first General Officer killed during the Vietnam War. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jesse K. Carter-Powell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.22.2023 Date Posted: 09.22.2023 14:40 Photo ID: 8037402 VIRIN: 230922-M-FM618-1046 Resolution: 6458x4305 Size: 13.74 MB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Devil Dog To Be Promoted [Image 11 of 11], by Sgt Jesse Carter-Powell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.