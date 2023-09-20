Devil Dog To Be Promoted

U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. James A. Ryans, the Commanding General of Marine Corps Recruit Depot (MCRD) San Diego, and Sgt. Maj. Oranjel Leavy, the Sergeant Major of MCRD San Diego promote Pfc. Bruno, the Depot Mascot on Friday, Sept. 22, 2023. Pfc. Bruno was named in commemoration of Maj. Gen. Bruno Hochmuth, who at the time of his death was the first General Officer killed during the Vietnam War. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jesse K. Carter-Powell)

