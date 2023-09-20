U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Oranjel Leavy, the Sergeant Major of Marine Corps Recruit Depot (MCRD) San Diego pets Pfc. Bruno, the Depot Mascot after Pfc. Bruno's promotion on Friday, Sept. 22, 2023. Pfc. Bruno was named in commemoration of Maj. Gen. Bruno Hochmuth, who at the time of his death was the first General Officer killed during the Vietnam War. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jesse K. Carter-Powell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.22.2023 Date Posted: 09.22.2023 14:40 Photo ID: 8037405 VIRIN: 230922-M-FM618-1061 Resolution: 3982x5973 Size: 15.72 MB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 9 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Devil Dog To Be Promoted [Image 11 of 11], by Sgt Jesse Carter-Powell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.