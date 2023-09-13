Dr. Mark Shirley, DO, jokes with members of the Emergency Department staff at the Memorial Community Hospital and Health System in Blair, Neb., on January 16, 2023, while working on a 24-hour shift at the hospital. One of four physicians at the hospital’s Emergency Department, Shirley also is a colonel in the Nebraska Air National Guard, award-winning martial arts athlete, and a ringside physician for mixed martial arts and professional boxing bouts. (U.S. Air Force National Guard photo by Lt. Col. Kevin Hynes)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.16.2023 Date Posted: 09.18.2023 13:54 Photo ID: 8028306 VIRIN: 230116-Z-IZ368-3615 Resolution: 1800x1200 Size: 1.56 MB Location: OMAHA, NE, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Nebraska's state surgeon is always in your corner [Image 15 of 15], by Lt. Col. Kevin Hynes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.