Dr. Mark Shirley, DO, stands in a room of the Emergency Department at the Memorial Community Hospital and Health System in Blair, Neb., on January 16, 2023, while working on a 24-hour shift at the hospital. One of four physicians at the hospital’s Emergency Department, Shirley also is a colonel in the Nebraska Air National Guard, award-winning martial arts athlete, and a ringside physician for mixed martial arts and professional boxing bouts. (U.S. Air Force National Guard photo by Lt. Col. Kevin Hynes)
|Date Taken:
|01.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.18.2023 13:54
|Photo ID:
|8028304
|VIRIN:
|230116-Z-IZ368-9886
|Resolution:
|1800x1200
|Size:
|1.15 MB
|Location:
|OMAHA, NE, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Nebraska's state surgeon is always in your corner [Image 15 of 15], by Lt. Col. Kevin Hynes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
