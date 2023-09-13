Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Nebraska's state surgeon is always in your corner [Image 10 of 15]

    Nebraska's state surgeon is always in your corner

    OMAHA, NE, UNITED STATES

    01.16.2023

    Photo by Lt. Col. Kevin Hynes 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Nebraska National Guard

    Dr. Mark Shirley, DO, stands in a room of the Emergency Department at the Memorial Community Hospital and Health System in Blair, Neb., on January 16, 2023, while working on a 24-hour shift at the hospital. One of four physicians at the hospital’s Emergency Department, Shirley also is a colonel in the Nebraska Air National Guard, award-winning martial arts athlete, and a ringside physician for mixed martial arts and professional boxing bouts. (U.S. Air Force National Guard photo by Lt. Col. Kevin Hynes)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.16.2023
    Date Posted: 09.18.2023 13:54
    Photo ID: 8028304
    VIRIN: 230116-Z-IZ368-9886
    Resolution: 1800x1200
    Size: 1.15 MB
    Location: OMAHA, NE, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Nebraska's state surgeon is always in your corner [Image 15 of 15], by Lt. Col. Kevin Hynes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Mixed Martial Arts
    Surgeon
    Nebraska
    Doctor
    National Guard
    Bud Crawford

