Nebraska's state surgeon is always in your corner

Dr. (Col.) Mark Shirley, DO, stands next to a Nebraska Air National Guard KC-135R Stratotanker at the Nebraska National Guard air base in Lincoln, Nebraska, on Dec. 5, 2022. Shirley, who serves as the Nebraska Air National Guard’s state surgeon, began his military and medical careers when he enlisted into the U.S. Navy Reserve in Omaha, Nebraska, 1985. Shirley is a doctor of Osteopathic Medicine and a member of the Emergency Department staff of the Memorial Community Hospital and Health System in Blair, Nebraska. A veteran and award-winning martial artist, Shirley also splits his “free” time as the director of Fitness and Nutrition for Global Traditional Martial Arts (GTMA) and as a ringside physician for mixed martial arts and professional boxing matches. (U.S. Air Force National Guard photo by Lt. Col. Kevin Hynes)

