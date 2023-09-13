Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Nebraska's state surgeon is always in your corner [Image 9 of 15]

    Nebraska's state surgeon is always in your corner

    LINCOLN, NE, UNITED STATES

    12.05.2022

    Photo by Lt. Col. Kevin Hynes 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Nebraska National Guard

    Dr. (Col.) Mark Shirley, DO, stands next to a Nebraska Air National Guard KC-135R Stratotanker at the Nebraska National Guard air base in Lincoln, Nebraska, on Dec. 5, 2022. Shirley, who serves as the Nebraska Air National Guard’s state surgeon, began his military and medical careers when he enlisted into the U.S. Navy Reserve in Omaha, Nebraska, 1985. Shirley is a doctor of Osteopathic Medicine and a member of the Emergency Department staff of the Memorial Community Hospital and Health System in Blair, Nebraska. A veteran and award-winning martial artist, Shirley also splits his “free” time as the director of Fitness and Nutrition for Global Traditional Martial Arts (GTMA) and as a ringside physician for mixed martial arts and professional boxing matches. (U.S. Air Force National Guard photo by Lt. Col. Kevin Hynes)

    Date Taken: 12.05.2022
    Date Posted: 09.18.2023 13:54
    Photo ID: 8028303
    VIRIN: 221205-Z-IZ368-4443
    Resolution: 1800x1200
    Size: 1.17 MB
    Location: LINCOLN, NE, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    Mixed Martial Arts
    Surgeon
    Nebraska
    Doctor
    National Guard
    Bud Crawford

