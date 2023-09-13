Nebraska's state surgeon is always in your corner

Dr. (Col.) Mark Shirley takes in a practice at Mick Doyle’s Kickboxing and Fitness Center in Omaha, Nebraska, on Oct. 10, 2023. A member of the Nebraska Air National Guard where he serves as the state surgeon, Shirley is also a doctor of Osteopathic Medicine and a member of the Emergency Department staff of the Memorial Community Hospital and Health System in Blair, Nebraska. A veteran and award-winning martial artist, Shirley also splits his “free” time as the director of Fitness and Nutrition for Global Traditional Martial Arts (GTMA) and as a ringside physician for mixed martial arts and professional boxing matches. (U.S. Air Force National Guard photo by Lt. Col. Kevin Hynes)

