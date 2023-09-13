Nebraska's state surgeon is always in your corner

Dr. (Col.) Mark Shirley, DO, conducts a “Fit-To-Fight” class for members of the Nebraska Air National Guard’s Joint Force Headquarters Staff during the unit’s March 5 drill weekend assembly. The class is modeled after a similar one Shirley created while serving as a flight surgeon in the U.S. Air Force Reserve in Minnesota that he has since modified for Martial Arts athletes. Shirley, who serves as the Nebraska Air National Guard’s state surgeon in Lincoln, is also a doctor of Osteopathic Medicine, as well as an award-winning martial arts athlete, and a ringside physician for mixed martial arts and professional boxing bouts. (U.S. Air Force National Guard photo by Lt. Col. Kevin Hynes)

