Nebraska's state surgeon is always in your corner

Dr. (Col.) Mark Shirley, DO, talks with former rival and now friend and fellow martial arts mentor, Grand Master Danial Longoria at Longoria’s Tactical Martial Arts school in Lincoln, Nebraska, on Dec. 4, 2022. Shirley, who is the state air surgeon for the Nebraska Air National Guard, first became involved in martial arts in the late-1970s and quickly gained notoriety during local, regional and national martial arts competitions. Within 10 years of starting, Shirley was ranked No. 4 nationally in the Men’s 3rd Degree Black Belt Division by the American Taekwondo Association. Today, Shirley is also a doctor of Osteopathic Medicine and a member of the Emergency Department staff of the Memorial Community Hospital and Health System in Blair, Nebraska. A veteran and award-winning martial artist, Shirley also splits his “free” time as the director of Fitness and Nutrition for Global Traditional Martial Arts (GTMA) and as a ringside physician for mixed martial arts and professional boxing matches. (U.S. Air Force National Guard photo by Lt. Col. Kevin Hynes)

