Dr. (Col.) Mark Shirley (left) examines Terence "Bud" Crawford's wrists following a professional Welterweight Title Match in Omaha, Neb. (Photo courtesy of Dr. (Col.) Mark Shirley)
|Date Taken:
|06.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.18.2023 13:54
|Photo ID:
|8028314
|VIRIN:
|230305-Z-IZ368-1001
|Resolution:
|1342x1348
|Size:
|935.05 KB
|Location:
|OMAHA, NE, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Nebraska's state surgeon is always in your corner [Image 15 of 15], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT