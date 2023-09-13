Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Nebraska's state surgeon is always in your corner [Image 14 of 15]

    Nebraska's state surgeon is always in your corner

    OMAHA, NE, UNITED STATES

    06.29.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Joint Force Headquarters - Nebraska National Guard

    Dr. (Col.) Mark Shirley (left) examines Terence "Bud" Crawford's wrists following a professional Welterweight Title Match in Omaha, Neb. (Photo courtesy of Dr. (Col.) Mark Shirley)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.29.2023
    Date Posted: 09.18.2023 13:54
    Photo ID: 8028314
    VIRIN: 230305-Z-IZ368-1001
    Resolution: 1342x1348
    Size: 935.05 KB
    Location: OMAHA, NE, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Nebraska's state surgeon is always in your corner [Image 15 of 15], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Nebraska's state surgeon is always in your corner
    Nebraska's state surgeon is always in your corner
    Nebraska's state surgeon is always in your corner
    Nebraska's state surgeon is always in your corner
    Nebraska's state surgeon is always in your corner
    Nebraska's state surgeon is always in your corner
    Nebraska's state surgeon is always in your corner
    Nebraska's state surgeon is always in your corner
    Nebraska's state surgeon is always in your corner
    Nebraska's state surgeon is always in your corner
    Nebraska's state surgeon is always in your corner
    Nebraska's state surgeon is always in your corner
    Nebraska's state surgeon is always in your corner
    Nebraska's state surgeon is always in your corner
    Nebraska's state surgeon is always in your corner

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Mixed Martial Arts
    Surgeon
    Nebraska
    Doctor
    National Guard
    Bud Crawford

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT