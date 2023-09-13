POW/MIA Memorial Week at Travis AFB

U.S. Air Force Colonel Steven Byrum, right, 60th Air Mobility Wing Deputy Commander and Master Sgt. Joshua Wells, Airmen Leadership School Commendant, salute the flag during the singing of the national anthem at the 24 – Hour POW/MIA Remembrance Run at Travis AFB, California, Sept. 14, 2023. Travis AFB dedicated a week to honor prisoners of war, service members still missing and their families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Levi Reynolds)
|Date Taken:
|12.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.16.2023 14:46
|Photo ID:
|8026159
|VIRIN:
|230915-F-BS362-1001
|Resolution:
|1200x800
|Size:
|136.04 KB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
