    POW/MIA Memorial Week at Travis AFB [Image 9 of 9]

    POW/MIA Memorial Week at Travis AFB

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    12.14.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Levi Reynolds 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Colonel Steven Byrum, right, 60th Air Mobility Wing Deputy Commander and Master Sgt. Joshua Wells, Airmen Leadership School Commendant, salute the flag during the singing of the national anthem at the 24 – Hour POW/MIA Remembrance Run at Travis AFB, California, Sept. 14, 2023. Travis AFB dedicated a week to honor prisoners of war, service members still missing and their families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Levi Reynolds)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.14.2022
    Date Posted: 09.16.2023 14:46
    Photo ID: 8026159
    VIRIN: 230915-F-BS362-1001
    Resolution: 1200x800
    Size: 136.04 KB
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

