U.S. Air Force Col. Steven Byrum, 60th Air Mobility Wing deputy commander, right, John Carli, Mayor, City of Vacaville, center and Col. Justin Ballinger, 60th Operations Group commander, converse after a POW/MIA closing ceremony at the Vacaville Vietnam Memorial in Vacaville, California, Sept. 15, 2023. POW/MIA Remembrance Day is recognized on the 3rd Friday in September every year. Travis Air Force Base, California, dedicated a week to honor prisoners of war, service members still missing and their families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexander Merchak)
|Date Taken:
|12.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.16.2023 14:46
|Photo ID:
|8026157
|VIRIN:
|230915-F-YT028-1205
|Resolution:
|6740x4499
|Size:
|929.58 KB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, POW/MIA Memorial Week at Travis AFB [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Alexander Merchak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT