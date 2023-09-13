POW/MIA Memorial Week at Travis AFB

A Missing Man Table is displayed at a POW/MIA closing ceremony at the Vacaville Vietnam Memorial in Vacaville, California, Sept. 15, 2023. POW/MIA Remembrance Day is recognized on the 3rd Friday in September every year. Travis Air Force Base, California, dedicated a week to honor prisoners of war, service members still missing and their families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexander Merchak)

