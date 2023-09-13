Janine Sijan-Rozina, sister of U.S. Air Force Capt. Lance P. Sijan, speaks at a film screening at Travis Air Force Base, California, Sept. 13, 2023. Sijan posthumously earned the Medal of Honor, the United States' highest military award, for his selflessness and courage. While he is no longer here, his sister’s mission is to keep his memory alive. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexander Merchak)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.13.2023 Date Posted: 09.16.2023 14:46 Photo ID: 8026151 VIRIN: 230913-F-YT028-1035 Resolution: 6627x4422 Size: 1.85 MB Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, POW/MIA Memorial Week at Travis AFB [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Alexander Merchak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.