POW/MIA Memorial Week at Travis AFB

Janine Sijan-Rozina, sister of Lance Sijan, right, speaks with an Airman after a film screening at Travis Air Force Base, California, Sept. 13, 2023. Capt Sijan is considered a war hero who posthumously received a Medal of Honor nearly 50 years ago. While he is no longer here, his sister’s mission is to keep his memory alive. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexander Merchak)
