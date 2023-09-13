Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    POW/MIA Memorial Week at Travis AFB [Image 1 of 9]

    POW/MIA Memorial Week at Travis AFB

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.13.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Alexander Merchak 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Airmen attend a POW/MIA film screening at Travis Air Force Base, California, Sept. 13, 2023. The film featured the life story of U.S. Air Force Capt. Lance P. Sijan, who posthumously received a Medal of Honor nearly 50 years ago. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexander Merchak)

    Date Taken: 09.13.2023
    Date Posted: 09.16.2023 14:46
    Photo ID: 8026150
    VIRIN: 230913-F-YT028-1008
    Resolution: 8005x5337
    Size: 3.23 MB
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 
    This work, POW/MIA Memorial Week at Travis AFB [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Alexander Merchak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    POW/MIA
    Travis AFB
    60 Air Mobility Wing

