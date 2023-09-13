POW/MIA Memorial Week at Travis AFB

U.S. Airmen attend a POW/MIA film screening at Travis Air Force Base, California, Sept. 13, 2023. The film featured the life story of U.S. Air Force Capt. Lance P. Sijan, who posthumously received a Medal of Honor nearly 50 years ago. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexander Merchak)

Date Taken: 09.13.2023