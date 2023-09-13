Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    POW/MIA Memorial Week at Travis AFB [Image 7 of 9]

    POW/MIA Memorial Week at Travis AFB

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.15.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Alexander Merchak 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Steven Byrum, 60th Air Mobility Wing deputy commander, right, meets Nick Sanza, a U.S. Army Vietnam Veteran, after a POW/MIA closing ceremony at the Vacaville Vietnam Memorial in Vacaville, California, Sept. 15, 2023. POW/MIA Remembrance Day is recognized on the 3rd Friday in September every year. Travis Air Force Base, California, dedicated a week to honor prisoners of war, service members still missing and their families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexander Merchak)

    POW/MIA
    Travis AFB
    60 Air Mobility Wing

