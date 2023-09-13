Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    DPAA Hosts National POW/MIA Recognition Day Ceremony in Hawaii [Image 34 of 35]

    DPAA Hosts National POW/MIA Recognition Day Ceremony in Hawaii

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    09.15.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Ariel Owings 

    Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency

    Ron Lockwood, Veteran of Foreign Wars (VFW) Hawaii Post 8616 Quartermaster, presents a check to Fern Sumpter Winbush, Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) Principal Deputy Director, as a donation during the National POW/MIA Recognition Day Ceremony hosted by the DPAA at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, Honolulu, Sept. 15, 2023. The event is held every year on the third Friday of September, honoring prisoners of war and missing-in-action service members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ariel Owings)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.15.2023
    Date Posted: 09.15.2023 23:40
    Photo ID: 8025673
    VIRIN: 230915-F-IK176-1358
    Resolution: 2938x3920
    Size: 4.67 MB
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DPAA Hosts National POW/MIA Recognition Day Ceremony in Hawaii [Image 35 of 35], by SSgt Ariel Owings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    DPAA Hosts National POW/MIA Recognition Day Ceremony in Hawaii
    DPAA Hosts National POW/MIA Recognition Day Ceremony in Hawaii
    DPAA Hosts National POW/MIA Recognition Day Ceremony in Hawaii
    DPAA Hosts National POW/MIA Recognition Day Ceremony in Hawaii
    DPAA Hosts National POW/MIA Recognition Day Ceremony in Hawaii
    DPAA Hosts National POW/MIA Recognition Day Ceremony in Hawaii
    DPAA Hosts National POW/MIA Recognition Day Ceremony in Hawaii
    DPAA Hosts National POW/MIA Recognition Day Ceremony in Hawaii
    DPAA Hosts National POW/MIA Recognition Day Ceremony in Hawaii
    DPAA Hosts National POW/MIA Recognition Day Ceremony in Hawaii
    DPAA Hosts National POW/MIA Recognition Day Ceremony in Hawaii
    DPAA Hosts National POW/MIA Recognition Day Ceremony in Hawaii
    DPAA Hosts National POW/MIA Recognition Day Ceremony in Hawaii
    DPAA Hosts National POW/MIA Recognition Day Ceremony in Hawaii
    DPAA Hosts National POW/MIA Recognition Day Ceremony in Hawaii
    DPAA Hosts National POW/MIA Recognition Day Ceremony in Hawaii
    DPAA Hosts National POW/MIA Recognition Day Ceremony in Hawaii
    DPAA Hosts National POW/MIA Recognition Day Ceremony in Hawaii
    DPAA Hosts National POW/MIA Recognition Day Ceremony in Hawaii
    DPAA Hosts National POW/MIA Recognition Day Ceremony in Hawaii
    DPAA Hosts National POW/MIA Recognition Day Ceremony in Hawaii
    DPAA Hosts National POW/MIA Recognition Day Ceremony in Hawaii
    DPAA Hosts National POW/MIA Recognition Day Ceremony in Hawaii
    DPAA Hosts National POW/MIA Recognition Day Ceremony in Hawaii
    DPAA Hosts National POW/MIA Recognition Day Ceremony in Hawaii
    DPAA Hosts National POW/MIA Recognition Day Ceremony in Hawaii
    DPAA Hosts National POW/MIA Recognition Day Ceremony in Hawaii
    DPAA Hosts National POW/MIA Recognition Day Ceremony in Hawaii
    DPAA Hosts National POW/MIA Recognition Day Ceremony in Hawaii
    DPAA Hosts National POW/MIA Recognition Day Ceremony in Hawaii
    DPAA Hosts National POW/MIA Recognition Day Ceremony in Hawaii
    DPAA Hosts National POW/MIA Recognition Day Ceremony in Hawaii
    DPAA Hosts National POW/MIA Recognition Day Ceremony in Hawaii
    DPAA Hosts National POW/MIA Recognition Day Ceremony in Hawaii
    DPAA Hosts National POW/MIA Recognition Day Ceremony in Hawaii

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific
    POW/MIA Day
    Marine Corps Forces Pacific Band
    DPAA
    2023 National POW/MIA Recognition Day Ceremony

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT