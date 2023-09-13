Ron Lockwood, Veteran of Foreign Wars (VFW) Hawaii Post 8616 Quartermaster, presents a check to Fern Sumpter Winbush, Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) Principal Deputy Director, as a donation during the National POW/MIA Recognition Day Ceremony hosted by the DPAA at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, Honolulu, Sept. 15, 2023. The event is held every year on the third Friday of September, honoring prisoners of war and missing-in-action service members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ariel Owings)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.15.2023 Date Posted: 09.15.2023 23:40 Photo ID: 8025673 VIRIN: 230915-F-IK176-1358 Resolution: 2938x3920 Size: 4.67 MB Location: HONOLULU, HI, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, DPAA Hosts National POW/MIA Recognition Day Ceremony in Hawaii [Image 35 of 35], by SSgt Ariel Owings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.