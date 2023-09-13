DPAA Hosts National POW/MIA Recognition Day Ceremony in Hawaii

An attendee reads along with the naming of the missing in action (MIA) identified in Fiscal Year 2023 during the National POW/MIA Recognition Day Ceremony hosted by Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, Honolulu, Hawaii, Sept. 15, 2023. This day was first established in 1979 through a proclamation from President Jimmy Carter, in observance to honor and recognize the sacrifices of those Americans who have been prisoners of war (POW) and to remind the nation of those who are still MIA. The event is held every year on the third Friday of September, honoring POW and MIA service members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ariel Owings)

