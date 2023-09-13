Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DPAA Hosts National POW/MIA Recognition Day Ceremony in Hawaii [Image 30 of 35]

    DPAA Hosts National POW/MIA Recognition Day Ceremony in Hawaii

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    09.15.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Ariel Owings 

    Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency

    Members of the U.S. Marine Corps Forces Firing Team prepare to perform a rifle salute during the National POW/MIA Recognition Day Ceremony hosted by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) at National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, Honolulu, Hawaii, Sept. 15, 2023. This day was first established in 1979 through a proclamation from President Jimmy Carter, in observance to honor and recognize the sacrifices of those Americans who have been prisoners of war (POW) and to remind the nation of those who are still missing in action (MIA). The event is held every year on the third Friday of September, honoring POW and MIA service members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ariel Owings)

    Date Taken: 09.15.2023
    Date Posted: 09.15.2023 23:38
    Photo ID: 8025669
    VIRIN: 230915-F-IK176-1316
    Resolution: 5008x2506
    Size: 6.39 MB
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DPAA Hosts National POW/MIA Recognition Day Ceremony in Hawaii [Image 35 of 35], by SSgt Ariel Owings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific
    POW/MIA Day
    Marine Corps Forces Pacific Band
    DPAA
    2023 National POW/MIA Recognition Day Ceremony

