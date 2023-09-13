DPAA Hosts National POW/MIA Recognition Day Ceremony in Hawaii

Members of the U.S. Marine Corps Forces Firing Team prepare to perform a rifle salute during the National POW/MIA Recognition Day Ceremony hosted by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) at National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, Honolulu, Hawaii, Sept. 15, 2023. This day was first established in 1979 through a proclamation from President Jimmy Carter, in observance to honor and recognize the sacrifices of those Americans who have been prisoners of war and to remind the nation of those who are still missing in action. The event is held every year on the third Friday of September, honoring prisoners of war and missing-in-action service members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ariel Owings)

