U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. William M. Jurney, commander, Marine Corps Forces, Pacific and 1st Lt. Cole Euverard, team lead, Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA), salute a wreath laid during the ceremony for National POW/MIA Recognition Day hosted by DPAA at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, Honolulu, Hawaii, Sept. 15, 2023. Over 300 U.S. military service members, former prisoners of war, families and veterans attended the ceremony to commemorate service members and families who gave the ultimate sacrifice. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ariel Owings)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.15.2023 Date Posted: 09.16.2023 00:11 Photo ID: 8025666 VIRIN: 230915-F-IK176-1306 Resolution: 4976x3176 Size: 8.21 MB Location: HONOLULU, HI, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, DPAA Hosts National POW/MIA Recognition Day Ceremony in Hawaii [Image 35 of 35], by SSgt Ariel Owings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.