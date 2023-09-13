DPAA Hosts National POW/MIA Recognition Day Ceremony in Hawaii

Fern Sumpter Winbush, Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) Principal Deputy Director, presents a plaque of appreciation to Allen Hoe, Vietnam veteran and veteran advocate, during the National POW/MIA Recognition Day Ceremony hosted by the DPAA at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, Honolulu, Hawaii, Sept. 15, 2023. The event is held every year on the third Friday of September, honoring prisoners of war and missing-in-action service members. More than 7,500 U.S. service members remain unaccounted-for from previous conflicts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ariel Owings)

