Teacher Ola Abu Assab uses learning support materials to achieve tangible results while teaching Tawjihi scientific stream and 5th grade classes at Umm Kulthum Secondary School for Girls in Zarqa. With USAID’s support, Ola received training on how to use the learning support materials, which are an integral component of the National Remedial Education Program launched by the Ministry of Education to counter the challenges faced by the education sector in the wake of the COVID pandemic.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.16.2022 Date Posted: 09.14.2023 10:08 Photo ID: 8022143 VIRIN: 221016-O-GC748-2610 Resolution: 4518x3012 Size: 5.88 MB Location: ZARQA, JO Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Ola Abu Assab uses USAID learning support materials to teach her class at Umm Kulthum Secondary School for Girls in Zarqa. [Image 8 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.