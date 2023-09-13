Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ola Abu Assab uses USAID learning support materials to teach her class at Umm Kulthum Secondary School for Girls in Zarqa. [Image 8 of 8]

    Ola Abu Assab uses USAID learning support materials to teach her class at Umm Kulthum Secondary School for Girls in Zarqa.

    ZARQA, JORDAN

    10.16.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    USAID, Bureau for the Middle East

    Teacher Ola Abu Assab uses learning support materials to achieve tangible results while teaching Tawjihi scientific stream and 5th grade classes at Umm Kulthum Secondary School for Girls in Zarqa. With USAID’s support, Ola received training on how to use the learning support materials, which are an integral component of the National Remedial Education Program launched by the Ministry of Education to counter the challenges faced by the education sector in the wake of the COVID pandemic.

    This work, Ola Abu Assab uses USAID learning support materials to teach her class at Umm Kulthum Secondary School for Girls in Zarqa. [Image 8 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

