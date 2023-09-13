Al Jafr Women Association Director and Ana Usharek Mujtama3i trainee, Hamda Abu Tayeh, sits writing at her desk.

Hamda Abu Tayeh founded Al Jafr Women Association in Ma’an to provide development opportunities that empowering women in her area. She first joined USAID’s Ana Usharek Mujtama3i program as a trainee to develop her public speaking skills and better address political issues. Recognizing the program’s effective in civic education, she later implemented the program at the her association.

