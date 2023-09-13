Hamda Abu Tayeh founded Al Jafr Women Association in Ma’an to provide development opportunities that empowering women in her area. She first joined USAID’s Ana Usharek Mujtama3i program as a trainee to develop her public speaking skills and better address political issues. Recognizing the program’s effective in civic education, she later implemented the program at the her association.
|Date Taken:
|10.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.14.2023 10:08
|Photo ID:
|8022085
|VIRIN:
|221018-O-GC748-9357
|Resolution:
|6194x4093
|Size:
|17.91 MB
|Location:
|MA'AN, JO
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Al Jafr Women Association Director and Ana Usharek Mujtama3i trainee, Hamda Abu Tayeh, sits writing at her desk. [Image 8 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
