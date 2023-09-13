Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Al Jafr Women Association Director and Ana Usharek Mujtama3i trainee, Hamda Abu Tayeh, sits writing at her desk. [Image 4 of 8]

    Al Jafr Women Association Director and Ana Usharek Mujtama3i trainee, Hamda Abu Tayeh, sits writing at her desk.

    MA'AN, JORDAN

    10.18.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    USAID, Bureau for the Middle East

    Hamda Abu Tayeh founded Al Jafr Women Association in Ma’an to provide development opportunities that empowering women in her area. She first joined USAID’s Ana Usharek Mujtama3i program as a trainee to develop her public speaking skills and better address political issues. Recognizing the program’s effective in civic education, she later implemented the program at the her association.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.18.2022
    Date Posted: 09.14.2023 10:08
    Photo ID: 8022085
    VIRIN: 221018-O-GC748-9357
    Resolution: 6194x4093
    Size: 17.91 MB
    Location: MA'AN, JO 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Al Jafr Women Association Director and Ana Usharek Mujtama3i trainee, Hamda Abu Tayeh, sits writing at her desk. [Image 8 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Technology and Information Systems Director, Eng. Ahmad Abu Soud, stands in Aqaba Water Company’s server room.
    Waste picker Maha Dakkak sorts plastic and metal scrap in her home’s storage room.
    Shireen Muhaisen, owner of Bunni Coffee Roastery + Academy, showcases the shelves of coffee bags in her shop.
    Al Jafr Women Association Director and Ana Usharek Mujtama3i trainee, Hamda Abu Tayeh, sits writing at her desk.
    7th-grade student Ammar Ibrahim using USAID learning support materials at Imam Shafi’i School.
    Ana Usharek Mujtama3i program trainee, Hesham Al Rawajifa, educates young men and women about their civic and political rights at a youth center in Ma’an.
    Judge Iman Qatarneh sits in her office at the Amman Juvenile Court of First Instance.
    Ola Abu Assab uses USAID learning support materials to teach her class at Umm Kulthum Secondary School for Girls in Zarqa.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Women

    Education and Training

    Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan (Jordan)

    United States Agency for International Development (USAID)

    TAGS

    jordan
    women
    usaid

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT